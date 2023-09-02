The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas Tech covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Red Raiders won their only game last season when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Wyoming put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Cowboys had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14-point underdogs last year.

Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Wyoming To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

