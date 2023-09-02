The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) face the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 38.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico matchup.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-38.5) 49 -10000 +2000
DraftKings Texas A&M (-38) 49 - -
FanDuel Texas A&M (-38.5) 48.5 - -
PointsBet Texas A&M (-38) 49 - -
Tipico Texas A&M (-38) - - -

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M put together a 4-7-1 ATS record last year.
  • New Mexico compiled a 3-8-1 ATS record last season.

Texas A&M & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400
New Mexico
To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

