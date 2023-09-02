Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the Tarleton State Texans and McNeese Cowboys match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Texans. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-3.3) 57.2 Tarleton State 30, McNeese 27

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, five Texans games went over the point total.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine matchups with a spread last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of nine times last season.

Texans vs. Cowboys 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 22.6 30.9 24.3 25 20.6 38 Tarleton State 31 27.8 31.2 17.3 30.8 40.4

