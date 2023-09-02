The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) will look to upset the SMU Mustangs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

SMU won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Mustangs did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Louisiana Tech put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the AAC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.