The Serie A schedule on Saturday is sure to please. The contests include Cagliari playing Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara.

There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A on Saturday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Bologna vs Cagliari

Cagliari (0-1-1) is on the road to take on Bologna (0-1-1) at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Watch Udinese vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio (1-0-1) is on the road to match up with Udinese (0-1-1) at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Watch SSC Napoli vs Lazio

Lazio (0-0-2) journeys to face SSC Napoli (2-0-0) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Watch Atalanta vs AC Monza

AC Monza (1-0-1) is on the road to face Atalanta (1-0-1) at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

