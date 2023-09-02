The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) visit the BYU Cougars (0-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

BYU ranked 36th in total offense (425.9 yards per game) and 94th in total defense (408.2 yards allowed per game) last year. Sam Houston struggled offensively last season, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS (18.3 points per game). However, it ranked 17th-best on the other side of the ball, surrendering only 20.8 points per game.

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Sam Houston vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Sam Houston vs. BYU Key Statistics (2022)

Sam Houston BYU 330.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.9 (40th) 349.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (101st) 161.3 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.2 (49th) 169.3 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.7 (49th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Keegan Shoemaker completed 46.3% of his passes to throw for 1,132 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, collecting two touchdowns while racking up 245 yards.

Zach Hrbacek averaged 55 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Dezmon Jackson ran for two touchdowns on 345 yards a year ago.

Cody Chrest averaged 60.9 yards on four receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Al'Vonte Woodard grabbed two touchdowns and had 215 receiving yards (23.9 ypg) in 2022.

Noah Smith played his way to one receiving touchdown and 160 receiving yards (17.8 ypg) last season.

BYU Stats Leaders (2022)

Jaren Hall had an impressive passing stat line last year with 3,171 yards (243.9 yards per game), going 248-for-376 (66% completion percentage), 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 348 rushing yards on 86 carries, three rushing TDs, and averaging 26.8 yards per game.

Last season, Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for 813 yards on 130 carries (62.5 yards per game) and scored six times.

Puka Nacua hauled in 48 catches for 625 yards (48.1 per game) while being targeted 71 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Keanu Hill produced last season, grabbing 36 passes for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 44 receiving yards per game.

Kody Epps reeled in 39 passes on 53 targets for 459 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 35.3 receiving yards per game.

