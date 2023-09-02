The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) host the Rice Owls (0-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas compiled 429.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 35th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 54th, surrendering 368.5 yards per contest. Rice averaged 374.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 76th, giving up 390.4 yards per contest.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Rice vs. Texas Key Statistics (2022)

Rice Texas 374.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.4 (38th) 390.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.5 (64th) 141.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188 (36th) 232.9 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.4 (56th) 32 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon completed 60.2% of his passes to throw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 154 yards.

Cameron Montgomery averaged 43.2 rushing yards.

Juma Otoviano ran for one touchdown on 403 yards a year ago.

Bradley Rozner was targeted 6.4 times per game and collected 876 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Luke McCaffrey collected six touchdowns and had 723 receiving yards (55.6 ypg) in 2022.

Isaiah Esdale averaged 41.8 receiving yards per game on 5.5 targets per game a season ago.

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Quinn Ewers produced 2,177 passing yards (167.5 per game), a 58.1% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last year Bijan Robinson took 258 rushing attempts for 1,578 yards (121.4 per game) and scored 18 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 19 passes for 314 yards (24.2 per game) and collected two TDs.

Roschon Johnson posted 554 rushing yards on 93 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Xavier Worthy amassed 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He was targeted 111 times, and averaged 58.5 yards per game.

Jordan Whittington produced last season, grabbing 50 passes for 652 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 50.2 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Tavion Sanders grabbed 54 passes on 73 targets for 613 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 47.2 receiving yards per game.

