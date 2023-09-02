The Rice Owls (0-0) are facing tough odds as 35.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0). A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas ranked 35th in the FBS with 429.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 54th in total defense (368.5 yards allowed per contest). With 34.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 13th-worst in the FBS last season, Rice were forced to lean on its 84th-ranked offense (25.2 points per contest) to keep it in games.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -35.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on Rice vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, nine Rice games hit the over.

Rice was an underdog in nine games last season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

Rice played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Bet on Rice to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Rice Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, TJ McMahon threw for 2,102 yards (161.7 yards per game) while putting up 18 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 60.2% completion percentage.

McMahon also generated offense on the ground, scrambling for 154 yards (2.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Bradley Rozner was a key cog, racking up 876 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 receptions.

In 13 games last season, Luke McCaffrey turned 87 targets into 58 catches, 723 yards and six touchdowns.

Ari Broussard scampered for 251 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in the ground attack.

Myron Morrison hit the gridiron for 13 games, delivering 1.5 sacks to go with four TFL, 66 tackles, and two interceptions.

On defense, Josh Pearcy collected 5.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 46 tackles.

In 13 games, Chris Conti compiled 70 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

The contributions of Gabe Taylor, who played in 13 games, included one TFL, 54 tackles, and two interceptions.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.