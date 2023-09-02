Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (75-59) will square off with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +155 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.19 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rangers and Twins matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 53, or 59.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 15-6 (71.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won one of three games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+115) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.