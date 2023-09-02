The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will look to upset the California Golden Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Golden Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Cal Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Denton, Texas
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline North Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Cal (-6.5) 54.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Cal (-6.5) 54 -258 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Cal (-6.5) 54.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +180 -222 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Cal (-7) - -260 +210 Bet on this game with Tipico

North Texas vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • North Texas compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Mean Green covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • Cal won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Golden Bears were favored by 6.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

