Today's Liga MX slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Necaxa squaring off against Club Leon.

Looking for how to watch Liga MX action? All the games to watch today are here.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-4) journeys to face Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ViX+

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) makes the trip to take on Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-1-2) journeys to face Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America

CF America (2-2-1) makes the trip to take on Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

  • Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision
