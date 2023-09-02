The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 125 hits and an OBP of .407, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

In 72 of 91 games this season (79.1%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (40.7%).

In 25 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.5%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Seager has had at least one RBI in 49.5% of his games this season (45 of 91), with more than one RBI 19 times (20.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52.7% of his games this season (48 of 91), with two or more runs 18 times (19.8%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 41 .361 AVG .322 .437 OBP .373 .738 SLG .557 38 XBH 23 17 HR 9 46 RBI 35 34/27 K/BB 35/16 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings