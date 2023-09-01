AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
The options on the Week 1 college football schedule include AAC teams involved in 13 games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Western Kentucky (-11.5) against South Florida is the best spread bet, while wagering on the total in the East Carolina vs. Michigan matchup carries the best value. See even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Best Week 1 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky -11.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 22.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Tulane -6.5 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 16.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: North Texas +6.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 0.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 1 AAC Total Bets
Over 51.5 - East Carolina vs. Michigan
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Total: 58.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Peacock
Under 70.5 - South Florida vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Total: 64.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 59.5 - UTSA vs. Houston
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars
- Projected Total: 65.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Final 2022 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|12-2 (7-1 AAC)
|36.0 / 22.2
|441.5 / 360.4
|Cincinnati
|9-4 (6-2 AAC)
|29.2 / 20.6
|371.6 / 335.5
|UCF
|9-5 (6-2 AAC)
|32.9 / 23.6
|469.2 / 380.6
|Houston
|8-5 (5-3 AAC)
|36.1 / 32.2
|456.1 / 421.6
|SMU
|7-6 (5-3 AAC)
|37.2 / 33.8
|472.8 / 431.4
|East Carolina
|8-5 (4-4 AAC)
|32.5 / 27.2
|461.1 / 405.3
|Navy
|4-8 (4-4 AAC)
|21.9 / 24.3
|327.0 / 339.1
|Tulsa
|5-7 (3-5 AAC)
|30.6 / 33.1
|411.8 / 414.3
|Memphis
|7-6 (3-5 AAC)
|35.3 / 26.0
|422.5 / 363.4
|Temple
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|21.9 / 29.3
|350.5 / 391.2
|South Florida
|1-11 (0-8 AAC)
|28.0 / 41.2
|390.8 / 516.8
