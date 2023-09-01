Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (19-16) meet Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (11-24) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

In Dallas' last game, it defeated Phoenix 77-74. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with 29 points and two steals, and Kalani Brown, with 12 points. Led by Kristy Wallace (20 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 6-8 from 3PT) and Kelsey Mitchell (14 PTS, 6 AST, 42.9 FG%), Indiana ended its last matchup winning 83-80 against Atlanta.

Wings vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-250 to win)

Wings (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+200 to win)

Fever (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-5.5)

Wings (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are giving up 83.9 points per game this year (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on offense, posting 86.5 points per contest (third-best).

Dallas has been getting things done when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.7) and second-best in rebounds allowed per contest (32.2).

So far this season, the Wings rank fifth in the league in assists, delivering 19.8 per game.

Dallas is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 31.2% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 6.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Dallas ranks ninth in the WNBA with 8.0 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with a 35.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have scored at a higher rate when playing at home than on the road in the 2023 season (87.2 at home versus 85.8 on the road), but have also allowed more points in home games than on the road (85.4 opponent points per home game versus 82.6 on the road).

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (38.9 RPG at home, 38.6 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (30.8 at home, 33.5 on the road).

The Wings average 2.0 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (20.8 at home, 18.8 on the road). In 2023, Dallas has more turnovers at home than on the road (14.0 turnovers per game at home versus 12.3 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.1 per game at home versus 14.0 on the road).

The Wings knock down 1.0 fewer three-pointer when playing at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (7.1).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (29.6% in home games compared to 32.7% on the road).

In 2023 Dallas averages 8.6 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.4 away, while allowing 36.3% shooting from distance at home compared to 34.6% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won 15 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

The Wings are 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Dallas has 17 wins in 34 games against the spread this year.

Dallas' ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 6-7.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wings' implied win probability is 71.4%.

