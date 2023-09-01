Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1500 as of September 1, the Dallas Cowboys aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, nine Cowboys games hit the over.
- Dallas totaled 354.9 yards per game offensively last season (11th in ), and it allowed 330.2 yards per game (12th) on defense.
- At home last year, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- When favorites, Dallas was 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys went 3-2.
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.
- Click here to read about Pollard's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.
- Should you draft Prescott in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, catching 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).
- Is Lamb worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Cooks' 2023 fantasy value!
- As a tone-setter on defense, Micah Parsons compiled 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.