The Lamar Cardinals (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Provost Umphrey Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Lamar sported the 81st-ranked offense last season (349.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 442.1 yards allowed per game. Idaho had the 29th-ranked defense last season (335.7 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 434.8 yards per game.

Lamar vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Lamar vs. Idaho Key Statistics (2022)

Lamar Idaho 349.5 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.8 (23rd) 442.1 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (50th) 175.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.9 (39th) 173.7 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.8 (31st) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Lamar Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Chandler II had a passing stat line last season of 1,244 yards with a 42.6% completion rate (87-for-204), eight touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 113.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 67 carries for 218 yards and three TDs.

Khalan Griffin picked up 619 rushing yards (56.3 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

James Major Bowden ran for 328 yards on 71 carries (29.8 yards per game) last year.

In the previous year, Sevonne Rhea grabbed 23 passes (on 31 targets) for 438 yards (39.8 per game). He also found the end zone one time.

Jalen Dummett also impressed receiving last year. He had 31 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 30 times.

Devyn Gibbs hauled in 19 passes on 15 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.4 receiving yards per game.

Idaho Stats Leaders (2022)

Gevani McCoy completed 68.4% of his passes to throw for 2,735 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Anthony Woods racked up three rushing touchdowns on 72.7 yards per game last season.

Elisha Cummings ran for four touchdowns on 435 yards a year ago.

Hayden Hatten averaged 100.8 yards on 6.9 receptions per game and racked up 16 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jermaine Jackson averaged 82.2 receiving yards on 4.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Connor Whitney averaged 21.4 receiving yards per game on 2.1 targets per game a season ago.

