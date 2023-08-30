Leody Taveras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 71 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 115), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.2% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|62
|.262
|AVG
|.257
|.299
|OBP
|.298
|.445
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|28
|50/9
|K/BB
|50/15
|6
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Reyes gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.