How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Corey Seager and Jeff McNeil will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mets Player Props
|Rangers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 182 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .456.
- The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .268 batting average.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (731 total).
- The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Heaney has seven quality starts this season.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this game.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Cristian Javier
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.