The Texas Rangers versus New York Mets game on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +105. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (52-34).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Texas has a record of 45-29 (60.8%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-59-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 32-33 30-21 44-35 51-43 23-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.