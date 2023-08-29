The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .258 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (70 of 114), with at least two hits 29 times (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 114), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.8% of his games this season (42 of 114), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 61 .262 AVG .256 .299 OBP .298 .445 SLG .401 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 28 50/9 K/BB 50/15 6 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings