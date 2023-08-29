Corey Seager vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .346 with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.9% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this year (46 of 88), with two or more runs 18 times (20.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|39
|.364
|AVG
|.325
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.733
|SLG
|.554
|37
|XBH
|22
|16
|HR
|8
|45
|RBI
|34
|34/27
|K/BB
|34/15
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (1-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.