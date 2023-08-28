Travis Jankowski vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Travis Jankowski (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 77 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this season (26.0%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.8%), including six games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.273
|AVG
|.269
|.375
|OBP
|.342
|.355
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|24/12
|12
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Megill (7-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
