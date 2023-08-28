The Texas Rangers (73-57) visit the New York Mets (60-71) to open a three-game series at Citi Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Monday. The Rangers are on the back of a series defeat to the Twins, and the Mets a series loss to the Angels.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (7-7) will get the nod for the Mets.

Rangers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.55 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-7, 5.54 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 3.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

He has 10 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

In 23 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets will send Megill (7-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.54, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.

Megill has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Megill will try to collect his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

