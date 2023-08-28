Francisco Lindor will lead the New York Mets into a matchup with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Texas' .457 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (727 total).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.235).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer - 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.