How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Francisco Lindor will lead the New York Mets into a matchup with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mets Player Props
|Rangers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 182 total home runs.
- Texas' .457 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (727 total).
- The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.235).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gray enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.