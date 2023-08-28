Jonah Heim vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-6 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .267 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 67.3% of his games this year (66 of 98), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (26.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has an RBI in 40 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 98 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.272
|AVG
|.263
|.330
|OBP
|.320
|.533
|SLG
|.385
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|34
|39/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
