How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 180 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball, slugging .458.
- The Rangers are second in the majors with a .269 batting average.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (721 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Rangers are second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- Montgomery is looking for his sixth straight quality start.
- Montgomery is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.