Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (67-63) versus the Texas Rangers (73-56) at Target Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (8-10) for the Rangers and Bailey Ober (6-6) for the Twins.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 51 (60.7%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 51-33, a 60.7% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 721 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule