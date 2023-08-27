Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .278.
  • Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), with at least two hits 14 times (24.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garver has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 25
.269 AVG .291
.347 OBP .378
.491 SLG .547
12 XBH 10
6 HR 6
17 RBI 18
37/13 K/BB 19/11
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.