Josh Smith vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Twins
|Rangers vs Twins Odds
|Rangers vs Twins Prediction
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), with multiple hits four times (6.8%).
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Adolis García
- Click Here for Marcus Semien
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Ezequiel Duran
- Click Here for Travis Jankowski
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.161
|AVG
|.238
|.297
|OBP
|.347
|.242
|SLG
|.393
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|21/9
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.