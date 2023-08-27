Jonah Heim -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .269.

Heim has recorded a hit in 65 of 97 games this season (67.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.8%).

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in 39 games this season (40.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 38 of 97 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .272 AVG .266 .330 OBP .324 .533 SLG .376 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings