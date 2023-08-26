UTEP vs. Jacksonville State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (0-0) are slight favorites by just 1 point versus the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1)
|53.5
|-115
|-105
|DraftKings
|UTEP (-1)
|53
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|UTEP (-1)
|54
|-110
|-110
|Tipico
|UTEP (-1)
|-
|-
|-
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- UTEP compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Miners covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Jacksonville State went 7-4-0 ATS last season.
- The Gamecocks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more last year (in three opportunities).
UTEP 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
