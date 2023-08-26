The UTEP Miners (0-0) are slight favorites by just 1 point versus the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

UTEP compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Miners covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Jacksonville State went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

The Gamecocks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more last year (in three opportunities).

UTEP 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

