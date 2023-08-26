Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Jordan Lyles and the Royals facing Logan Gilbert and the Mariners.

Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the docket for August 26.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-6) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.

CLE: Allen TOR: Ryu 19 (103.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (19 IP) 3.31 ERA 1.89 8.7 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ryan Walker (4-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

ATL: Fried SF: Walker 9 (47.2 IP) Games/IP 34 (46.1 IP) 2.83 ERA 2.14 8.5 K/9 10.3

For a full report of the Fried vs Walker matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Braves at Giants

ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 SF Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-7) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (6-4) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

NYY: Schmidt TB: Glasnow 26 (123 IP) Games/IP 14 (80.2 IP) 4.68 ERA 3.35 8.9 K/9 12.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 NYY Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Dodgers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (11-6) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to James Paxton (7-4) when the clubs play Saturday.

LAD: Urías BOS: Paxton 19 (106.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (90.1 IP) 4.15 ERA 3.79 8.8 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Red Sox

LAD Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Lyles (3-14) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Gilbert (11-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.

KC: Lyles SEA: Gilbert 24 (139.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (148 IP) 6.01 ERA 3.77 6.0 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (5-4) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

WSH: Irvin MIA: Pérez 19 (96.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (68 IP) 4.56 ERA 2.91 7.5 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (9-9) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

HOU: Brown DET: Rodríguez 24 (128 IP) Games/IP 19 (113 IP) 4.57 ERA 3.03 10.1 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Astros at Tigers

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (8-6) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

COL: Flexen BAL: Bradish 22 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (127.2 IP) 7.18 ERA 3.03 6.7 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -300

-300 COL Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (10-8) when the teams meet Saturday.

SD: Avila MIL: Peralta 7 (23 IP) Games/IP 24 (133.2 IP) 1.17 ERA 3.91 11.0 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -140

-140 SD Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Chase Silseth (4-1) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (3-7) when the clubs meet Saturday.

LAA: Silseth NYM: Carrasco 14 (45 IP) Games/IP 19 (88.1 IP) 4.00 ERA 6.42 10.0 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Mets

LAA Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-10) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-6) when the clubs play on Saturday.

OAK: Sears CHW: Toussaint 25 (134.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (54.1 IP) 4.54 ERA 5.30 8.5 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -125

-125 OAK Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will look to Joe Ryan (9-8) when the teams face off on Saturday.

TEX: Scherzer MIN: Ryan 23 (131.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (126 IP) 3.77 ERA 4.43 10.3 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Colin Selby (1-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

CHC: Assad PIT: Selby 23 (72 IP) Games/IP 7 (8.2 IP) 3.12 ERA 7.27 6.6 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

CHC Odds to Win: -140

-140 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Cardinals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (5-0) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Zack Wheeler (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

STL: Hudson PHI: Wheeler 11 (43.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (151 IP) 3.95 ERA 3.64 6.6 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -200

-200 STL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brett Kennedy (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-5) when the clubs play Saturday.

CIN: Kennedy ARI: Davies 4 (16 IP) Games/IP 12 (57.1 IP) 5.06 ERA 7.38 4.5 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

