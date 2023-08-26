Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mitch Garver (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .274.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (37.5%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (37.5%), including four multi-run games (7.1%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.269
|AVG
|.280
|.347
|OBP
|.372
|.491
|SLG
|.512
|12
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|37/13
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Ryan (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
