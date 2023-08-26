Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .269.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (65 of 97), with at least two hits 26 times (26.8%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (14.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this year (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this season (39.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.324
|.533
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the righty threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
