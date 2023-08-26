On Saturday, Ezequiel Duran (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .285.

Duran has recorded a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (28.8%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (13.5%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 47 .311 AVG .260 .365 OBP .307 .548 SLG .390 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings