No. 29-ranked Borna Coric will take the court against No. 42 Sebastian Baez at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals today.

Winston-Salem Open Information

  • Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Semifinals
  • Date: August 25
  • Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
  • Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch the Winston-Salem Open Today - August 25

Match Round Match Time
Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Semifinal 6:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Coric vs. Baez

  • Through 16 tournaments so far this year, Coric has gone 15-16 and has not won a title.
  • Baez has gone 24-18 through 21 tournaments this year, and has clinched two tournament titles.
  • In his 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Coric has played an average of 24.6 games.
  • In his 14 matches on hard courts so far this year, Coric has played an average of 20.9 games.
  • Thus far this year, Coric has won 19.0% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.
  • So far this year, Baez has competed in 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 51.8% game winning percentage. He averages 23.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
  • Baez has played eight matches on hard courts this year, and averages 22.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.
  • Including all surfaces, Baez's service game winning percentage is 74.7% (winning 369 of 494 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 29.0% (claiming 144 of 496 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round
Sebastian Korda Richard Gasquet 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 Quarterfinal
Jiri Lehecka Max Purcell 7-6, 6-4 Quarterfinal
Borna Coric Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-1 Quarterfinal
Sebastian Baez Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 Quarterfinal

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

