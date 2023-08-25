You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others on the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 57 walks and 80 RBI (147 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .278/.348/.466 on the year.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Corey Seager Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has collected 116 hits with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .345/.414/.658 on the year.

Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 19 6.2 4 4 4 7 3 at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 100 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 56 RBI.

He has a slash line of .229/.310/.401 on the season.

Correa will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has put up 79 hits with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashed .240/.303/.468 on the year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2

