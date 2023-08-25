The Minnesota Twins (66-62) will rely on Carlos Correa when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-55) at Target Field on Friday, August 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 51, or 59.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a 51-35 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 12-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 0-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +145 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.