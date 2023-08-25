Rangers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (72-55) and the Minnesota Twins (66-62) facing off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.
The probable starters are Sonny Gray (6-6) for the Twins and Dane Dunning (9-5) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The past 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Texas has come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (713 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|L 7-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
|August 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill
|August 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kodai Senga
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.