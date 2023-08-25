Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners meet at T-Mobile Park on Friday (starting at 10:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 80 RBI (144 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .277/.337/.461 so far this season.

Rodriguez has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .451 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and 14 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 73 walks and 39 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .260/.378/.402 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 26 home runs, 28 walks and 81 RBI (144 total hits). He's also swiped 37 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.320/.506 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (111 total hits).

He has a slash line of .253/.297/.426 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2

