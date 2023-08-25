Marcus Semien -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 55 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 95 of 127 games this season (74.8%), with more than one hit on 43 occasions (33.9%).
  • He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 127), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42.5% of his games this year, Semien has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 72 games this season (56.7%), including 17 multi-run games (13.4%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 61
.280 AVG .277
.349 OBP .347
.485 SLG .446
31 XBH 24
11 HR 9
40 RBI 40
35/30 K/BB 49/27
8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Gray (6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
