Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1500, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 25.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
- Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last year (11th in ), and it gave up 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Cowboys went 8-1 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.
- Dallas posted eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Pollard also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three TDs.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, catching 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).
- In 13 games played for the Cowboys, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons registered 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
