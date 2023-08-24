Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (65-62) will clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-54) at Target Field on Thursday, August 24. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-125). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.51 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rangers' matchup versus the Twins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 85 times and won 50, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 44-31 (winning 58.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rangers had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +165 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.