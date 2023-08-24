Rangers vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will square off against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia at Target Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rangers have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-16 in those contests.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 125 games with a total.
- The Rangers have posted a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-24
|30-30
|30-20
|42-33
|49-40
|23-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.