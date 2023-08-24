Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-54) and Minnesota Twins (65-62) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 24.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (9-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (9-6).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This year, Texas has won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (708 total).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule