Marcus Semien vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- 2-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 54 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 94 of 126 games this season (74.6%), with at least two hits on 43 occasions (34.1%).
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (15.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Semien has had an RBI in 53 games this year (42.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.280
|AVG
|.278
|.349
|OBP
|.350
|.485
|SLG
|.439
|31
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|39
|35/30
|K/BB
|47/27
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Lopez (9-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11).
