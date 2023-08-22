Marcus Semien and Christian Walker are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Chase Field on Tuesday (beginning at 9:40 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 144 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.349/.461 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 116 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.333/.508 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (13-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 27th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Gallen has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 17 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Padres Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 8 1 at Twins Aug. 6 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Giants Aug. 1 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has 124 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.348/.531 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .275/.355/.503 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

