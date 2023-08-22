Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (8-6, 3.38 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 7-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (705 total runs).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule