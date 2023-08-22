On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 135 hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 124 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (47 of 124), with more than one RBI 17 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56 of 124 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .296 AVG .258 .378 OBP .355 .508 SLG .390 30 XBH 22 11 HR 4 43 RBI 24 67/32 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings