After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven in a run in 53 games this season (42.4%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 56.8% of his games this season (71 of 125), with two or more runs 17 times (13.6%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 59 .280 AVG .276 .349 OBP .349 .485 SLG .436 31 XBH 22 11 HR 8 40 RBI 39 35/30 K/BB 45/27 8 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings